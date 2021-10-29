TheStreet Upgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to “C-“

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of PLUG opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

