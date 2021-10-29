Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $15,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $17,037.50.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08.

On Friday, August 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.86.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after buying an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The RealReal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The RealReal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 926,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The RealReal by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

