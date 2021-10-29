Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

