Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 13,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 698,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

MAXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 67.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

