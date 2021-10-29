Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

