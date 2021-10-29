Insider Selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,040,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

