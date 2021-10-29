Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.48. Nuvalent shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

