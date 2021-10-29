StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 123,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,702,949 shares.The stock last traded at $33.32 and had previously closed at $36.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

