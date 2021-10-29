Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 506,155 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6,481.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,701.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 377,436 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

ChampionX stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.