57,391 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Tenable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $244,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tenable by 252.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tenable by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

