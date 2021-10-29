Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.57 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

