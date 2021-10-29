Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

MDRX opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

