B. Riley Increases Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $37.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLF. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

