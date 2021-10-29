Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $316,754.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,298. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.