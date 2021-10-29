Barclays Begins Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. Truist initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.18 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

