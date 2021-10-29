Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.20. Constellium shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 7,070 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

