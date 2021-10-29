MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Up 1,468.9% in October

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 1,468.9% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,567,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MSRT stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. MassRoots has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

