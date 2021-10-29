Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 1,366.7% in October

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.