Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 1,366.7% in October

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
