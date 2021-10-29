Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 1,410.9% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITMR. Cowen downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $30.40 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $489.68 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

