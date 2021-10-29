Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Up 1,579.2% in October

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 1,579.2% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KIII opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $9,955,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $967,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

