Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $50.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,573,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,696,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
