Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $50.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,573,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,696,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

