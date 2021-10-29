Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 30,000 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSN stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

