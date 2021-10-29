Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,202,506 shares.The stock last traded at $89.01 and had previously closed at $87.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

