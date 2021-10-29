The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Plans GBX 6 Dividend

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EDIN stock opened at GBX 614 ($8.02) on Friday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 430.17 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 647 ($8.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 609.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 616.75.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

