The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Plans GBX 6 Dividend

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EDIN stock opened at GBX 614 ($8.02) on Friday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 430.17 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 647 ($8.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 609.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 616.75.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile
