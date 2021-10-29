KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

