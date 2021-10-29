KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.
Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.