Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $2,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $2,841,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $1,965,825.00.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $2,171,520.00.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,206,645.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $856,321.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $584,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.
Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
APP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $28,066,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
