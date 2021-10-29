Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $2,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $2,841,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $1,965,825.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $28,066,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

