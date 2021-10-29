W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $22.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW opened at $430.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.06. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.