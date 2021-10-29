PerkinElmer, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $177.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.