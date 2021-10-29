PerkinElmer, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.
PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
NYSE:PKI opened at $177.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.
In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.
PerkinElmer Company Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
