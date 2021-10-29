Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Visa has raised its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of V opened at $209.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Visa stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.14% of Visa worth $9,752,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

