Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.