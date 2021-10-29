Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.