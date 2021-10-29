Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $1,124,326.16 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 152,067 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

