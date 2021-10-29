Insider Selling: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.