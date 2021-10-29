Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) Insider Buys A$520,000.00 in Stock

Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) insider Mark Maloney purchased 1,000,000 shares of Tulla Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$520,000.00 ($371,428.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.12.
About Tulla Resources
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tulla Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tulla Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.