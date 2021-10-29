Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) Insider Buys A$520,000.00 in Stock

Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) insider Mark Maloney purchased 1,000,000 shares of Tulla Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$520,000.00 ($371,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.12.

About Tulla Resources

Tulla Resources Plc explores for, evaluates, and develops gold property in Australia. It holds 50% interest in the Norseman Gold project located adjacent to the Norseman township, Western Australia. Tulla Resources Plc was formerly known as Norseman Gold Plc and changed its name to Tulla Resources Plc in December 2020.

