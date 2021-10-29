Capital One Financial Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

