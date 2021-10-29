KeyCorp Comments on Mistras Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mistras Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.90 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MG. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:MG opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $277.25 million, a P/E ratio of 117.76 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

