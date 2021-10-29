FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.