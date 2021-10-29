Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3,412.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSOD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.