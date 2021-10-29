NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NWE opened at $57.39 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

