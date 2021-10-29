PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.40 on Friday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

