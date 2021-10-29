Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,283 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Niu Technologies worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

