Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,579 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $296.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $296.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.