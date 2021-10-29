Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 20,893 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Coeur Mining worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 652,359 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

CDE opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

