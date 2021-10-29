Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,709 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 164.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.32 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

