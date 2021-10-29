Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. The company has a market cap of $461.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

