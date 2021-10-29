Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,312 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of HeadHunter Group worth $17,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

