Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 1,904 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00.

On Friday, August 27th, James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $133.91 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,678.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

