Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Equals Group (LON:EQLS)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Equals Group (LON:EQLS) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON EQLS opened at GBX 68.14 ($0.89) on Thursday. Equals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.80.

Get Equals Group alerts:

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.