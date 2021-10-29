Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.89. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

