FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE:ST opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

